Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Shareholder Consonance Capital Management LP Lifted Its Stake by $3.22 Million as Share Value Rose; American Money Management Has Decreased Its Position in Union Pacific (UNP) by $610,597

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 644,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.80 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.76 million, up from 5.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $615.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 1.57 million shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL, PLANS NDA FILING IN 2H; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be $155 Million; 16/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 2 SEAL Data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH PENTA-REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS

American Money Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 20,629 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49M, down from 24,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.08. About 3.45M shares traded or 11.36% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC TO MISS 2019 TARGET OF 60% OPERATING RATIO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 19/03/2018 – LISC: Union Pacific gives $3M to bolster U.S. workforce, lift communities

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $187.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 14,889 shares to 20,461 shares, valued at $813,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 0 (STIP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.98 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 454,618 shares to 770,769 shares, valued at $60.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vericel Corp by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.93M shares, and cut its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI).

