Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Position Increased by Consonance Capital Management Lp; Associated Banc-Corp Has Boosted Southern Co (SO) Stake by $435,591 as Valuation Rose

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 4.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $528.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.68. About 1.02M shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 73.68% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 15/03/2018 KARYOPHARM 4Q OPER EXPENSES $41.0M; 02/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 10/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR GETS FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM FDA FOR; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm to pursue FDA approval for multiple myeloma drug based on new study results; 05/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Insulet, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Cision Ltd., Freightcar A; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 78c; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Announces Positive Top-Line Data From Phase 2b STORM Study Evaluating Selinexor in Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 24/05/2018 – Karyopharm and Antengene Sign Exclusive License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Selinexor, Eltanexor, Verdinexor and KPT-9274 in China and Other Regions in Asia; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,596 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, up from 117,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 2.28M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES MISSISSIPPI POWER’S SGL TO SGL-2 FROM SGL-4; 14/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO CUTS FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 2% POWER FROM 13%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN EXPLORING THIRD PARTY TAX EQUITY FINANCING FOR WIND; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SHUT HATCH 2 FOR COOLING FAN MAINTENANCE: OPERATOR; 07/05/2018 – GEORGIA POWER – EACH OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 4, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. Names Andrew W. Evans CFO Effective June 1, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 11/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO RAISES FARLEY 1 REACTOR TO 13% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO: SOLAR ASSET MARKET IS `THINNER’ DUE TO TAX REFORM

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. 2,000 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares with value of $100,380 were bought by Clark Henry A III. $63,345 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR. $1.63 million worth of stock was sold by Lantrip Mark on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment Management Limited reported 0.35% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Northstar Limited Co owns 1.54% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 160,970 shares. 9,734 are owned by Finemark National Bank & Tru. Summit Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 6,624 shares. Moreover, Davidson Inv Advisors has 1.48% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 272,521 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Glenmede Tru Com Na has 49,884 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bartlett & Lc invested in 4,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability has 5,234 shares. Da Davidson & stated it has 61,179 shares. Sns Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 6,158 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dt Investment Limited accumulated 85,106 shares. Old Republic Corporation holds 1.11M shares. Philadelphia Co holds 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 14,685 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 48,831 shares to 127,908 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 10,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,112 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 10,661 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Jefferies Grp Ltd Co accumulated 7,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs reported 4,019 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 963,678 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank Of America Corp De reported 71,928 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 165,746 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Finance owns 0% invested in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 88,530 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 16,493 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co invested in 180,355 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 56,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alyeska Inv Group Incorporated Limited Partnership accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 44,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 238,398 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Company. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 90,530 shares.