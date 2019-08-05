Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Market Value Rose While Consonance Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding; Clean Yield Group Position in Texas Instrs Com (TXN) Trimmed by $490,780

Consonance Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp bought 348,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The hedge fund held 5.16M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13M, up from 4.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $498.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 154,120 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 10/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 78c; 19/03/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – KaryoPharm’s Big News; 31/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 – DJ Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KPTI); 17/05/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Selinexor Phase 1b/2 STOMP Data at the European Hematology Association 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 01/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc Com (TXN) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 4,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 9,800 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 14,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $118.58. About 474,786 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $4.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,313 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider CARP DANIEL A sold $1.53M. 7,000 shares valued at $743,400 were sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 2,696 shares. Alps Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,566 shares. Charter Trust Communication owns 33,909 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. Wade G W & Inc owns 3,044 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 331,036 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.27% stake. 32,751 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 1.38% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Profund Limited Liability Company holds 0.63% or 123,695 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorp And Trust Communications has invested 0.67% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). First Business Financial Ser reported 6,039 shares stake. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Company reported 79,647 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 10,778 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.02 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold KPTI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 49.11 million shares or 1.82% more from 48.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Management reported 0.01% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership owns 100,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Co has 26,015 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 64,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) or 75,930 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 56,943 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 13,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 55,623 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 602,748 shares. Alyeska Investment Group Lp stated it has 0.04% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI). 1.38 million are owned by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 10,661 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% of its portfolio in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) for 18,700 shares.

