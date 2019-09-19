Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding by $366,375 as Stock Value Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Cut Holding by $1.36 Million as Stock Value Rose

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 6,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 101,105 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.01 million, down from 107,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 23.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Apple Pencil support for new iPad confirmed. #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 16/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: Scoop: Cut-rate live TV streaming service Philo will work on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV this summer, and let users; 03/04/2018 – Spotify Initiated With Hold At Gabelli; Analyst Worries About Apple Competition, Record Label Leverage — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – APPLE’S ENTIRE BUSINESS NOW POWERED WITH CLEAN ENERGY WORLDWIDE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE PAY COMING IN MONTHS TO NORWAY, POLAND, AND UKRAINE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook is ‘optimistic’ that trade tensions with China will be resolved; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 25/04/2018 – Trump, Apple CEO to meet as U.S.-China trade row roils tech sector; 16/04/2018 – Apple apparently designed a gold-colored version of the iPhone X but didn’t release it

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) by 55.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd sold 73,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.45% . The institutional investor held 57,681 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $346,000, down from 130,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $725.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 882,921 shares traded. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) has declined 48.81% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KPTI News: 19/03/2018 – Karyopharm to Present Preclinical Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM 4Q LOSS/SHR 80C, EST. LOSS/SHR 60C; 30/04/2018 – KARYOPHARM’S SELINEXOR ACHIEVES ORR OF 25.4%, DOR 4.4 MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics: Plans to Submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the 2H of 2018; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation from FDA for the Treatment of Patients with Penta-Refractory Multiple; 15/03/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 80c; 10/04/2018 – Karyopharm’s Selinexor Receives Fast Track Designation From FDA for the Treatment of Patients With Penta-Refractory Multiple Myeloma; 07/05/2018 – Karyopharm Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM CASH & OTHER $176.4M; 15/03/2018 – KARYOPHARM THERAPEUTICS INC – TOP-LINE DATA FROM PHASE 2B STORM STUDY EXPECTED END OF APRIL 2018

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.89 EPS, down 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.79 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.35% negative EPS growth.