Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 23 0.00 8.02M -5.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 35,502,434.71% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 129.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 1.4% are Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Wave Life Sciences Ltd. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.