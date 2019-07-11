Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We are contrasting Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.14 N/A -3.13 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Sophiris Bio Inc. 0.00% 582.1% -40.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 3.04 shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s beta is 2.83 which is 183.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Sophiris Bio Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 72.40% and an $13.43 average price target. On the other hand, Sophiris Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 335.14% and its average price target is $4.83. The information presented earlier suggests that Sophiris Bio Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.9% of Sophiris Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.85% of Sophiris Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Sophiris Bio Inc. -11.38% -23.11% -29.34% -61.74% -74.62% -5.51%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.