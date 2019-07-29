Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.43 N/A -3.13 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 14 44.05 N/A -0.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Precision BioSciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 71.85% at a $14.71 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $23.67, while its potential upside is 82.64%. The data provided earlier shows that Precision BioSciences Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.3% and 8.1%. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Competitively, 18.9% are Precision BioSciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.08% -3.49% 0% 0% 0% -27.01%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Precision BioSciences Inc.

Summary

Precision BioSciences Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.