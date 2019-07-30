Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 25.34 N/A -3.13 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 32.11 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 3.04 beta indicates that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 140.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 4.8 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.71, and a 72.45% upside potential. On the other hand, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 54.34% and its consensus target price is $40.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 95.3% and 0% respectively. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.