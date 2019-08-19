Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00 ObsEva SA 12 29925.44 N/A -1.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% ObsEva SA 0.00% -53.9% -48%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, ObsEva SA has 6.7 and 6.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ObsEva SA’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 ObsEva SA 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $14.71, with potential upside of 62.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ObsEva SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 70.4%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.47% of ObsEva SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% ObsEva SA -10.99% -19.59% -36.38% -27.56% -33.56% -28.99%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ObsEva SA

Summary

ObsEva SA beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Plan-les-Ouates, Switzerland.