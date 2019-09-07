Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 and its Quick Ratio is 17.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.2, and a 69.10% upside potential. Competitively Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $16, with potential upside of 55.04%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 85.4% respectively. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.