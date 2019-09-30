Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 7 -0.12 30.03M -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 409,128,065.40% -51.7% -47%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 64.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Kindred Biosciences Inc. which has a 9.1 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$22.5 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 129.12%. Meanwhile, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average target price is $18, while its potential upside is 159.37%. The results provided earlier shows that Kindred Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.