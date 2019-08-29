Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.91 N/A -3.44 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 54 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.8%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is 14.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.5. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 63.91% for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $14.67. Competitively the average price target of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is $82.67, which is potential 74.67% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.2% are Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 33.5% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.