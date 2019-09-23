Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 61.72 N/A -3.44 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 3 62.92 N/A -0.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 123.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 13.72% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.37% of DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.