Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 16 1784.99 N/A -2.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -38.7%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.42 beta indicates that its volatility is 142.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. has beta of 2.67 which is 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. which has a 4.4 Current Ratio and a 4.4 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$14.71 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 62.18%. On the other hand, Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s potential upside is 100.30% and its average price target is $27. The information presented earlier suggests that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. looks more robust than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 37.14% are Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. -3.9% -9.34% -17.33% -21.6% -34.49% -21.91%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for cancerous and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat serious diseases, such as cancer, orthopedic, and various inflammatory diseases, as well as metabolic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for the treatment of a range of cancers; human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint and autoimmune diseases; and tumor cell specific dendritic cell therapy. The company has a strategic research collaboration with GE Healthcare Life Sciences China to co-develop industrial control processes in Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) and stem cell manufacturing. Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.