Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $16.2, with potential upside of 69.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.