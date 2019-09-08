Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.19 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk & Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.42 beta. From a competition point of view, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.42 beta which is 42.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$16.2 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 69.10%. Meanwhile, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $77, while its potential upside is 48.53%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 86.3%. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.