Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 52.42 N/A -3.44 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 811.84 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Ardelyx Inc. has a 1.86 beta and it is 86.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Ardelyx Inc. has 7.4 and 7.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ardelyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Ardelyx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $14.67, and a 69.79% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Ardelyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Ardelyx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ardelyx Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.