Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

We are contrasting Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 48.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 69.10% and an $16.2 consensus target price. Competitively Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $48, with potential upside of 1,608.19%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.