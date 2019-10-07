Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Comparing side by side

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.10 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 7 0.00 22.96M -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 376,554,536.19% -119.7% -74.6% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 351,070,336.39% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Unity Biotechnology Inc. are 13.7 and 13.7 respectively. Unity Biotechnology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 114.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Unity Biotechnology Inc. has 8.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.