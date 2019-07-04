Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 26.42 N/A -3.13 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synthorx Inc. are 27 and 27 respectively. Synthorx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 50.90% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.43. On the other hand, Synthorx Inc.’s potential upside is 113.22% and its average price target is $30. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Synthorx Inc. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 17% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Synthorx Inc. -5.84% -11.71% -1.29% 0% 0% -7.19%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.