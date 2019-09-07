Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparing side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 339 4.44 N/A 20.54 14.84

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.15 beta which makes it 15.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 69.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.2. On the other hand, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 45.63% and its consensus price target is $425.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 73.9%. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.83% -3.73% -10.57% -27.42% -17.97% -18.4%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.