Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.48 N/A -3.44 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 58.24 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $14.71, while its potential upside is 65.65%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 36.3% respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 11.59% are Rafael Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.