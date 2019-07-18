Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) Comparing side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 23.41 N/A -3.13 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2666.30 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 3.04 beta, while its volatility is 204.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NantKwest Inc. has a 2.5 beta which is 150.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and has 4.1 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 70.43% upside potential and an average target price of $13.43. NantKwest Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.25 average target price and a -1.57% potential downside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.9% of NantKwest Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

NantKwest Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.