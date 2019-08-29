Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparison side by side

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 54.91 N/A -3.44 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 19.7. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.91% and an $14.67 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.9% and 71.2%. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.