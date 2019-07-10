Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Contrasting side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.67 N/A -3.13 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 3.89 N/A -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.04. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 115.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.9 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.43, and a 68.51% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 55% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.86% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.33% -12.65% 8.21% -39.58% -29.61% 22.88%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.