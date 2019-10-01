Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 3.88M -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 382,006,204.76% -119.7% -74.6% Forward Pharma A/S 409,066,947.81% -2.4% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.37 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Forward Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 74.5 while its Quick Ratio is 74.5. Forward Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 132.68% at a $22.5 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S shares. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

Forward Pharma A/S beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.