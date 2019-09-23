Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 65.83 N/A -3.44 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 45 9.84 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -18.4% -10.6%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, with potential upside of 109.69%. On the other hand, FibroGen Inc.’s potential upside is 62.91% and its consensus target price is $65. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than FibroGen Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.8% of FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of FibroGen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% FibroGen Inc. 0.34% 2.94% 2.85% -16.29% -23.4% 2.12%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while FibroGen Inc. has 2.12% stronger performance.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.