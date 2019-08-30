Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Comparing side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.21 N/A -3.44 0.00 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.74 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is 19 and its Quick Ratio is has 19. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Eidos Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Eidos Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.00% and an $14.67 average price target. Eidos Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 average price target and a -18.94% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Eidos Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.8% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of Eidos Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Eidos Therapeutics Inc. -15.13% 0.49% 31.27% 174.94% 87.46% 136.77%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Eidos Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eidos Therapeutics Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BridgeBio Pharma LLC.