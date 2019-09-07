Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) Contrasting side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 53.74 N/A -3.44 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 16.28 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.42. Competitively, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 69.10% upside potential and an average price target of $16.2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.