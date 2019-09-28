Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparing side by side

Both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 0.00 35.71M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 383,592,938.73% -119.7% -74.6% CTI BioPharma Corp. 4,723,544,973.54% -61.3% -40.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.42 shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, CTI BioPharma Corp. has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 129.12% upside potential and a consensus price target of $22.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 53.9% respectively. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year CTI BioPharma Corp. has weaker performance than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CTI BioPharma Corp. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.