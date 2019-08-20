Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 56.69 N/A -3.44 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 33 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$14.71 is Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 59.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.9% and 22.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has -5.98% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Cortexyme Inc. beats Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.