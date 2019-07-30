Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 26.38 N/A -3.13 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.27 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.04 beta. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 30.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1. Competitively, ChemoCentryx Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.65% and an $14.71 consensus target price. ChemoCentryx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.25 consensus target price and a 175.03% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that ChemoCentryx Inc. appears more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ChemoCentryx Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.