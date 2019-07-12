Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Comparison side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 22.22 N/A -3.13 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

A beta of 3.04 shows that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $13.43, with potential upside of 79.55%. Meanwhile, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 103.62%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

On 5 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.