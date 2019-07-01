Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 16.83 N/A -3.13 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -10.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.04 beta means Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 204.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 137.28% at a $13.43 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% ARCA biopharma Inc. -32.58% 77.66% 38.58% -20.83% -5.74% 69.58%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.