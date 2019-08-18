Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Contrasting side by side

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 55.64 N/A -3.44 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.30 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -119.7% -74.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.18% and an $14.71 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.