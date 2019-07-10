Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 7 23.32 N/A -3.13 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -206.3% -153.6%

Risk and Volatility

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is 204.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 3.04 beta. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 and a Quick Ratio of 7.1. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 2.8 Quick Ratio. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.08% and an $13.43 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares and 19.1% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. shares. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.88% 2.33% -4.11% -84.21% -86.4% -70.67%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.