Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Verona Pharma plc
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verona Pharma plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 65.57% respectively. Insiders owned 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Verona Pharma plc
|4.22%
|-26.96%
|-33.23%
|-32.8%
|-72.78%
|-56.48%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Verona Pharma plc
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Verona Pharma plc on 4 of the 4 factors.
Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
