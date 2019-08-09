Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and TrovaGene Inc. (NASDAQ:TROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 3 19.42 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% TrovaGene Inc. 0.00% -145.6% -109%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TrovaGene Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and TrovaGene Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 TrovaGene Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, TrovaGene Inc.’s potential upside is 758.90% and its average target price is $14.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8% of TrovaGene Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, TrovaGene Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% TrovaGene Inc. -9.33% -30.56% -49.28% -58.09% -59.26% -44.5%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than TrovaGene Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats TrovaGene Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Trovagene, Inc., a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular genetic detection technology for use in pharmaceutical development, clinical research, and medical testing in various clinical disciplines in the United States. The company intends to enhance the treatment outcomes for cancer patients through its proprietary technology to detect and quantitatively monitor circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) using urine or blood samples. It offers Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) platform, which provides cancer monitoring by tracking and quantifying levels of ctDNA from either urine or blood samples, as well as intends to offer clinical information beyond the current standard of care. The company also provides assays for the BRAF, KRAS, and epidermal growth factor receptor oncogenes; and engages in developing mutation coverage for other cancers, such as lung and colorectal cancers, as well as targeting clinically validated resistance mutations for gene rearrangements, including ALK, RET, and ROS. In addition, it offers laboratory developed tests for pharmaceutical companies and third party laboratories. The company has a license agreement with Nerviano Medical Sciences to develop and commercialize therapeutic candidate PCM-075. The company was formerly known as Xenomics, Inc. and changed its name to Trovagene, Inc. in January 2010. Trovagene, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.