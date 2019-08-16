Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|7
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 2.82% respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Tiziana Life Sciences PLC
|-7.5%
|-10.61%
|-9.16%
|-11.97%
|0%
|-5.64%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.
