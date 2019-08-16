Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 2.82% respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 33.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.