Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 9 0.21 9.06M -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,256,355.93% 0% 0% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 97,524,219.59% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Sutro Biopharma Inc. is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s average target price is $16, while its potential upside is 71.49%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 73.1% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.23% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 1.9% -4.09% 13.27% 5.52% 0% 24.94%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Sutro Biopharma Inc. has 24.94% stronger performance.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma Inc. beats Karuna Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.