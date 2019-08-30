Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 4 0.68 N/A -4.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 39.3. The Current Ratio of rival Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 50.4% respectively. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc -1.51% -16.2% -17.47% -59.15% 0% -57.94%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc on 4 of the 5 factors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER to treat Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone to treat muscle spasms; and ConZip for pain, as well as women's health products, including Divigel for menopause; and OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods. Its non-promoted approved products comprise Methylphenidate ER for ADHD; Venlafaxine ER tablets for major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; Hydromorphone ER for pain; Nifedipine ER for hypertension; Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate for hyperammonemia; Oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for nutritional requirements during pregnancy. The company's products under development include Ontinua ER, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis spasticity, and Phase I clinical trials to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders; RVL-1201, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Blepharoptosis; and Osmodex and other ANDAs for various indications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.