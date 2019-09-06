Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.56 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.