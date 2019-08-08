Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.35% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 18.84% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -7.14% 32.41% 38.16% 73.86% 100.7% 125.2%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.