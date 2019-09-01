Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2198.71 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor NantKwest Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.1 and its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than NantKwest Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0.3% and 8.5%. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 21.5% of NantKwest Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while NantKwest Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.