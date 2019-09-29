Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 10.81M -1.27 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 10 -0.16 15.22M -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 57,256,355.93% 0% 0% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 153,272,910.37% -337.5% -80.1%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $20, which is potential 117.16% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% are Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.