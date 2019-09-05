Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 82.67 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. On the competitive side is, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.6, with potential upside of 64.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.