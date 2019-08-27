Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology companies, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.27
|0.00
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.31
|N/A
|-0.57
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-81%
|-32.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Karuna Therapeutics Inc.
|-9.21%
|-12.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-8.44%
|Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|17.93%
|-61.64%
|-86.16%
|-91.73%
|-81.6%
For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
