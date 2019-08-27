Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)

As Biotechnology companies, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.31 N/A -0.57 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is 39.3 while its Current Ratio is 39.3. Meanwhile, Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 25.1% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.