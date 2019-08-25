Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 30.97 N/A -0.55 0.00

In table 1 we can see Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Compugen Ltd. are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Compugen Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0.3% and 24.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 12% are Compugen Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has -8.44% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.