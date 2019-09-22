Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

We are contrasting Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 51.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.6% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Cara Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.