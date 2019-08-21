Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (KRTX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are 39.3 and 39.3 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 consensus target price and a 376.88% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 33.1%. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Karuna Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.